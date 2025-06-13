Provençal rosé estate Château Sainte Roseline partners with North South

By Hamish Graham

North South Wines, the Bicester-based importer, has bolstered its Provençal rosé offering with the addition of Château Sainte Roseline to its range.

The producer joins Provence rosé Maison Mirabeau in the importer’s expanded portfolio.

The exclusive distribution deal initially sees five wines on offer from the rosé producer. The 160ha estate, which neighbours the glitzy St Tropez, has held Cru Classé classification since 1955.

With proprietor Aurélie Bertin-Teillaud at the helm since 2007, the estate has made strong sustainability progress too. Château Sainte Roseline holds the Vignerons Engagés (sustainable winemaking) accreditation, being the first Provence producer to receive the accolade.

Charting the necessity of Provençal wineries in elevating the pink-hued style, Kim Wilson, founder and MD of North South Wines, commented: “Provence rosé plays such an important role in the premiumisation of the wine category.

“It attracts a fun-loving yet discerning, valuable shopper with high expectations. It was key for us to find the right partner – one that delivers on brand desirability while aligning with North South Wines’ values.

“A winery holding a Cru Classé designation fits in perfectly within our premium French portfolio. We are very excited to be working with the Château Sainte Roseline team.”

Export manager for Château Sainte Roseline, Patrick Pouvatchy, shares Wilson’s vision for the collaboration.

He added: “We are glad to start our partnership with North South Wines in the UK, our common vision of sustainability, corporate social responsibility commitments and the core values we share, and are the central pillars of our partnership.

“It is a strategical and ethical choice to start our partnership together and we truly believe the market will positively answer to our approach.”

North South will import four roses and one white from the Domaine: Perle De Roseline Rosé; Roseline Prestige Rosé; Cuvée La Chapelle Rosé; and Lampe De Méduse White and Rosé.









