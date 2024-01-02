Action on growth and jobs critical in 2024

By Jo Gilbert

In a New Year message, UKHospitality (UKH) has outlined its priorities for the year ahead, with “respite from endless price rises” among those at the top of the pile.

Growth, investment and jobs are all on the priorities list for the UK trade body as it announces its objective to leave some of 2023’s more challenging issues in the rear-view mirror.

Highlighted is the need for greater government support and also awareness of some of those issues in order to help hospitality reach its ‘full potential’.

As a reminder of just how much hospitality sits at the heart of the everyday economy, UKH also offered up statistics which show that the sector currently contributes £93 billion annually, while generating £54 billion of tax for the Treasury and employing more than 3.5 million people as the third largest employer in the UK.

“Hospitality businesses will be hoping this year brings some respite from the endless price rises that have plagued the sector over the past 18 months,” UKH chief executive Kate Nicholls said.

“What’s becoming more apparent is that, despite falling inflation, government action is still needed to bring costs down and allow hospitality businesses to reach their potential. We have a clear three-point plan that will deliver both those objectives: generate investment through root and branch reform of business rates, create jobs through Apprenticeship Levy reform and drive economic growth through a lower rate of VAT.”

UKH is now looking ahead to the upcoming General Election, which is likely to take place in 2024 (and must be held no later than 28 January 2025).

With political parties looking to garner support on all sides, UKH’s plan will be to ensure hospitality is at the front and centre of policy making, the group said.







