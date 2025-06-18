WSET updates Level 3 Award

By Jaq Bayles

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust has launched an updated version of its most advanced Level 3 Award in Spirits qualification, coinciding with more than 100,000 students worldwide having now taken a WSET Spirits course since it began in 2003.

Updates to the Level 3 Award in Spirits course include deeper production knowledge, refined tasting skills and greater accessibility, with clearer assessment preparation and more inclusive learning resources.

Rob McCaughey, head of business development, spirits, at WSET, said: “I’ve seen first-hand how our qualifications can truly change people’s lives and careers. We really are the connective tissue of the industry, working with everybody, yet for nobody. That impartiality, alongside our globally respected Systematic Approach to Tasting, is fundamental to our success.”

Alongside theory refinements, the Systematic Approach to Tasting (SAT) has been simplified, with clearer language and a more structured way to evaluate spirits quality. Educators are also encouraged to use regionally relevant descriptors while preserving consistency in assessment.





