Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

WSET updates Level 3 Award

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  18 June, 2025

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust has launched an updated version of its most advanced Level 3 Award in Spirits qualification, coinciding with more than 100,000 students worldwide having now taken a WSET Spirits course since it began in 2003.

Updates to the Level 3 Award in Spirits course include deeper production knowledge, refined tasting skills and greater accessibility, with clearer assessment preparation and more inclusive learning resources.

Rob McCaughey, head of business development, spirits, at WSET, said: “I’ve seen first-hand how our qualifications can truly change people’s lives and careers. We really are the connective tissue of the industry, working with everybody, yet for nobody. That impartiality, alongside our globally respected Systematic Approach to Tasting, is fundamental to our success.”

Alongside theory refinements, the Systematic Approach to Tasting (SAT) has been simplified, with clearer language and a more structured way to evaluate spirits quality. Educators are also encouraged to use regionally relevant descriptors while preserving consistency in assessment.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Boutinot gains exclusive distribution of...

30 Under 30: Results 2025

Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino honour...

Maison Ruinart’s Frédéric Panaïotis pass...

WSTA Industry Summit predicts 10% US tar...

All aboard as new crew take the plunge a...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95