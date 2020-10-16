WSET announces initiative in support of Scottish hospitality

By Lisa Riley

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has launched a joint initiative in partnership with The Mixing Glass to support Scottish hospitality workers during the current two-week lockdown.

The initiative will enable Scottish hospitality staff who have either lost their jobs or are suffering due to the current crisis to take an online WSET Level 2 Award in Spirits, in a bid to help them increase their industry knowledge and skills for when they re-join the workforce.

Working with Scottish hospitality employers, up to 90 bartenders, waiters or barbacks (aged over 18) will be able to sign-up to take the online course with The Mixing Class.

“This is a very hard time for the Scottish hospitality industry and, in particular, for service staff. By using the power of education, we hope that we can play our part in supporting this beleaguered sector through this difficult period, by upskilling hospitality staff with a globally recognised qualification,” said Liam Scandrett, WSET business development manager, EMEA spirits.

Hannah Lanfear of The Mixing Class will be teaching the courses, with all teaching carried out via video conferencing but supplemented by samples to allow students to taste online together.

Max Ostwald of The Mixing Class added: "Nobody was prepared for the situation that the hospitality industry is facing. We want to do what we can, where we can to give people some hope and positivity during this stressful period. Educating people is what we do and we feel now, more than ever, people need that focus and feeling of personal growth."

The initiative has been supported by donations from Diageo, The Morrison Foundation, Aberfeldy and John Dewar & Sons, The Whisky Exchange, Langley Distillery, Morrison Distillers, Chivas Bros and Gordon & MacPhail.

The first course runs from 21 - 22 October and the second course from 26 - 27 October. Dates are still to be finalised for the final third course.