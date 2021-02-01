Worshipful Company of Distillers expands educational initiative

By Lisa Riley

The Worshipful Company of Distillers’ (WCD) has launched a programme of scholarships and bursaries set to benefit more than 100 students over the next three years.

The WCD said financial support for key qualifications would be more than tripled with its UK educational partners.

Moreover, it said there would be an increase on the the focus and share of money on “less advantaged and promising students” from a diverse range of backgrounds to help them achieve success.

“During these unprecedented times, we are very pleased to be able to make a difference to young people to help them attain future employment opportunities,” said Jonathan Driver, the ‘master’ of the Worshipful Company of Distillers.

“We will also be capitalising on the rich source of skills and knowledge that resides in the membership of the Livery company, by offering a powerful new mentoring programme with added networking benefits.”

As part of the initiative, WCD will fund, through the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET), 25 distillers’ awards of bursaries and scholarships for students to take WSET spirits qualifications at Levels 1-3.

The Institute of Brewing & Distilling will receive funding for two full bursaries per year for the General Certificate in Distilling, two further three-year full bursaries per year and an annual scholarship for the Diploma in Distilling.

The International Centre for Brewing and Distilling at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh will, with the WCD’s continued financial support, deliver the MSc course scholarship.

Past ‘master’ Richard Watling, who leads the programme, said: “These new initiatives will provide real impetus for training in distilled spirits in the UK, and we are thrilled to be able to support talented young people using all our considerable resources."

The WCD first announced it's partnership with the WSET in December last year.





