WSET and Equal Measures partner in diversity initiative

By Hamish Graham

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the global leader in drinks education, has announced a partnership with the Equal Measures (EM) non-profit aiming to increase diversity in the spirits trade.

WSET will support 20 successful candidates in undertaking EM’s Education and Mentorship Programme which will provide industry-relevant qualifications, tools, networks and support. Candidates invited to apply for this initiative include full-time employed applicants from Black, Asian and other minority ethnicities, those who identify as queer or gender queer, as well as candidates who are neurodivergent.

Participants will be given the opportunity to complete the WSET’s Level 2 and 3 awards in spirits. Additionally, there will be the opportunity for one Equal Measures beneficiary to take part in the WSET’s Educator Training Programme (ETP) and who will therefore be qualified to give WSET spirits education to future EM awardees.

Read more: Dismay across Atlantic as EU tariffs on US whiskey introduced

Liam Scandrett, spirits educator and WSET senior APP development manager is optimistic about the initiative, as the WSET and EM strengthen their relationship.

He said: “WSET has a long-standing and fruitful relationship with Equal Measures, so it’s wonderful we can take this to the next level by becoming its new education partner.

“We’re thrilled to see the progress of those already being supported by Equal Measures and look forward to giving more individuals across the UK the opportunity to benefit from its Education & Mentorship programme.”

This optimism is well justified as shown by the positive impact it has had one of EM's beneficiaries, Michael Hilton.

"Equal Measures has been a huge help to me, allowing to meet and learn from many incredible people including my mentor Nate whose invaluable advice has helped navigate many a crisis," he said.

“Equal Measures has also supported me to study for my WEST Level 2 and 3 in Spirits, which has opened up a whole new world of understanding and job prospects.”

You can apply to the Equal Measures initiative via their website here.









