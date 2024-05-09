Hallgarten launches second Inclusivity in Wine Programme

By Andrew Catchpole

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has launched its second Inclusivity in Wine Programme, designed to encourage and provide a pathway for people of diverse backgrounds in hospitality to enter the wine trade.

Applications are now open for the course, which will take place at Manchester’s Exhibition MCR and propel successful candidates through the WSET Level 2 qualification.

This follows on from the inaugural Inclusivity in Wine Programme in 2023 in London, which the company said was heavily subscribed, with 100% of those gaining a place also going on to pass their WSET qualification.

Hallgarten’s MD Andrew Bewes spoke to Harpers of his commitment to improve diversity in the wine trade at London Wine Fair in 2022, underlying the need for the sector to boost inclusivity and better reflect the mix of UK consumers. Highlighting the greater diversity in hospitality (although less so at a higher level), he said he was seeking a way of highlighting the possibility of a career in the closely allied wine world.

In a release announcing the second Inclusivity in Wine Programme, the company said: “The team at Hallgarten has a passion to improve equity, diversity and inclusivity throughout the wine and hospitality trades, by providing the opportunity to develop individuals who may not otherwise have access to specific courses and qualifications.”

It qualified the phrase ‘diverse background’ as including, but not limited to, race, disability, ethnicity, gender and sexuality.

Bewes added: “We are excited to take our programme to Manchester this year as we continue our commitment to improving inclusivity both in in our business and the sectors we serve. The UK’s hospitality sector is very diverse, but few see an opportunity to pursue a career in wine, whether in hospitality or moving into the wine industry itself.

“We aim to encourage as broad a cross-section as possible to have the opportunity to engage in formal wine education, enhance their wine knowledge and, potentially, to consider seeking a career in the wine industry.”

Prospective candidates for the Inclusivity in Wine Programme can apply for the course here, download the application form and email to hr@hnwines.co.uk.









