Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten launches second Inclusivity in Wine Programme

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 May, 2024

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has launched its second Inclusivity in Wine Programme, designed to encourage and provide a pathway for people of diverse backgrounds in hospitality to enter the wine trade.

Applications are now open for the course, which will take place at Manchester’s Exhibition MCR and propel successful candidates through the WSET Level 2 qualification.

This follows on from the inaugural Inclusivity in Wine Programme in 2023 in London, which the company said was heavily subscribed, with 100% of those gaining a place also going on to pass their WSET qualification.

Hallgarten’s MD Andrew Bewes spoke to Harpers of his commitment to improve diversity in the wine trade at London Wine Fair in 2022, underlying the need for the sector to boost inclusivity and better reflect the mix of UK consumers. Highlighting the greater diversity in hospitality (although less so at a higher level), he said he was seeking a way of highlighting the possibility of a career in the closely allied wine world.

In a release announcing the second Inclusivity in Wine Programme, the company said: “The team at Hallgarten has a passion to improve equity, diversity and inclusivity throughout the wine and hospitality trades, by providing the opportunity to develop individuals who may not otherwise have access to specific courses and qualifications.”

It qualified the phrase ‘diverse background’ as including, but not limited to, race, disability, ethnicity, gender and sexuality.

Bewes added: “We are excited to take our programme to Manchester this year as we continue our commitment to improving inclusivity both in in our business and the sectors we serve. The UK’s hospitality sector is very diverse, but few see an opportunity to pursue a career in wine, whether in hospitality or moving into the wine industry itself.

“We aim to encourage as broad a cross-section as possible to have the opportunity to engage in formal wine education, enhance their wine knowledge and, potentially, to consider seeking a career in the wine industry.”

Prospective candidates for the Inclusivity in Wine Programme can apply for the course here, download the application form and email to hr@hnwines.co.uk.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Private label growth for wine & Champagn...

Wine industry leaders share SEO strategi...

Champagne faces off against sparkling Ri...

Fortnum & Mason Awards 2024: Henry Jeffr...

Majestic enhances own-label range with L...

Nominations now open for Top 50 Sommeliers

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Customer Business Manager

...

Condor Wines: Sales Development Manager

...

Wine & Spirits Business Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

...

Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95