Be Inclusive Hospitality launches new diversity survey

By James Lawrence

Charitable organisation 'Be Inclusive Hospitality launched its second inclusivity and diversity survey today (22 November), building on the inaugural project founded in 2020.

The first survey was launched back in November last year, collecting data from employees and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds and career levels, in alignment with the social enterprise’s mission to accelerate race equity and equality by exploring topics including bias, career progression, inclusion and education.

This year’s survey sets out to understand the status quo within all areas of hospitality including contract catering, pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants by benchmarking 2020 with 2021 results, facilitating learning and informing the actions necessary.

The fact finding mission is sponsored by Cater.Com, mum, Harri, Flow Learning and Umbrella Training, ensuring that the report can be released free of charge. Its findings will be unveiled in March 2022.

Lorraine Copes, Be Inclusive Hospitality Founder, said: “Coming out of a pandemic in 2021 has naturally meant that cash in some instances has acted as a barrier to purchase the report for some organisations.”

She added: “We wanted to remove this challenge and encourage all companies within the industry to share this survey amongst all employees at all levels. I truly believe that in order to move the dial forward on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion we must really understand the problems that we are all working towards addressing.”

The survey can be accessed here.