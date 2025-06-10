Nominations open for Be Inclusive Hospitality Spotlight Awards

Be Inclusive Hospitality has announced that nominations for its BIH Spotlight Awards are now open.
The awards ceremony, in its fourth year, sets out to celebrate the achievements of individuals from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds working across the UK hospitality sector. This year’s headline sponsor is restaurant reservation website OpenTable, while the event will take place in London on Monday 13 October.
Amongst the prizes are the two new categories of Wine Professional of the Year and Beverage Innovator of the Year. The 2024’s awards saw Drinks Professional of the Year won by Paul Rutasikwa of Matugga Rum.
Last week Be Inclusive Hospitality celebrated its fifth anniversary, a significant milestone for the social enterprise which has supported over 500 community members with career development, skills training, and recognition.
To nominate someone or a business for the awards you can do so here until Friday 18 July. Self-nominations are also encouraged.
The awards categories for the BIH Spotlight Awards are as follows:
Individual:
Chef of the Year
Rising Star
Writer of the Year
Wine Professional of the Year
Beverage Innovator of the Year
Head Office Impact
People’s Choice:
Person of the Year
Restaurant of the Year
Cuisine:
African Food
Caribbean Food
East and Southeast Asian Food
South Asian Food
Middle Eastern Food
Business:
Bar/Pub of the Year
Brand of the Year