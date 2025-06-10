Nominations open for Be Inclusive Hospitality Spotlight Awards

By Hamish Graham

Be Inclusive Hospitality has announced that nominations for its BIH Spotlight Awards are now open.

The awards ceremony, in its fourth year, sets out to celebrate the achievements of individuals from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds working across the UK hospitality sector. This year’s headline sponsor is restaurant reservation website OpenTable, while the event will take place in London on Monday 13 October.

Amongst the prizes are the two new categories of Wine Professional of the Year and Beverage Innovator of the Year. The 2024’s awards saw Drinks Professional of the Year won by Paul Rutasikwa of Matugga Rum.

Last week Be Inclusive Hospitality celebrated its fifth anniversary, a significant milestone for the social enterprise which has supported over 500 community members with career development, skills training, and recognition.

To nominate someone or a business for the awards you can do so here until Friday 18 July. Self-nominations are also encouraged.

The awards categories for the BIH Spotlight Awards are as follows:





Individual:

Chef of the Year

Rising Star

Writer of the Year

Wine Professional of the Year

Beverage Innovator of the Year

Head Office Impact

People’s Choice:

Person of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

Cuisine:

African Food

Caribbean Food

East and Southeast Asian Food

South Asian Food

Middle Eastern Food

Business:

Bar/Pub of the Year

Brand of the Year









