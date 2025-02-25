Drinking in EDI: Five years of Be Inclusive Hospitality

By Lorraine Copes

This year marks five years of Be Inclusive Hospitality (BIH). From the outset, we set out to build a thriving community of individuals and businesses committed to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

For me, community is about shared values and collective action – action that requires the dedication of time, energy, and resources to make a meaningful difference.

Today, BIH has grown to nearly 1,000 community members, a clear reflection of the gap waiting to be filled. I am often asked: “Has there been progress since 2020?” For me, progress means not standing still – and we certainly haven’t. Over the past five years, we’ve made significant strides, driven by the collective efforts of our partners, funders and community.

Insights that Inspire Action

All our initiatives are grounded in research and informed by listening closely to our community. This ensures we provide the support they need to carve out fulfilling careers in wine.

Between 2022 and 2023, with support from the Gérard Basset Foundation, we funded qualifications for 51 community members, with more than half completing WSET Levels 1-3 in Wine. Insights gathered from our community highlighted that while qualifications are valuable, they represent just one piece of the puzzle. Inclusive leadership, welcoming environments, holistic learning and strong networks are also deemed essential for building career pathways in the industry.

These insights shaped our plans for 2024 – and here is how it unfolded:

Inclusion is an Act

All key stakeholders have a role to play in fostering inclusion in wine – producers, distributors and education providers.

In March our ongoing partners Decanter invited four members to attend a guided Italian Wine Masterclass. Similarly, in September Hallgarten & Novum Wines invited five members to attend a Greek Wine Masterclass, both of which supported peer-to-peer learning and the building of supplier relationships.

In October, Simpsons Wine Estate invited nine community members to a Harvest Day, offering invaluable hands-on experience. “Everyone at the estate was humble, knowledgeable, and welcoming,” said Abraham Ki-Cheong Sung, director of To the Power of 5 Food, of the Simpson’s Harvest Day.

“They encouraged us to ask questions and celebrated diversity. Meeting other young enthusiasts of different backgrounds was truly inspiring.”

Holistic Learning

Recognising that oenology is fundamental to enhancing wine knowledge, in June we facilitated a one-week intensive Principles of Winemaking course at Plumpton College for six wine professionals. This opportunity, made possible by the Gérard Basset Foundation, proved to be an immersive and invaluable experience.

“The course has significantly developed my understanding of winemaking,” said Melanie Fernando of the Wine Tasting Shop. “As a trainee buyer, I can now confidently discuss winemaking decisions with suppliers and vineyard owners. It has also enhanced my ability to advise customers, adding depth to my expertise.”

The Impact of Inclusive Environments

This year marked our first European education programme, funded by the IWSC Foundation and made possible with support from Enotria & Coe. We travelled to Italy with six participants. Upon reflection, the trip had a far greater impact on the recipients than we anticipated, beyond the education itself.

The words of Decanter’s awards manager Shivani Tomar clearly demonstrate this.

“The impact of environments cannot be underestimated. Beyond technical knowledge, this trip fostered a comfortable and inclusive space where I could fully engage in learning and connect meaningfully with producers and peers. The ability to show up as my authentic self was transformative.”

Representation Matters

The swift growth of our community, along with the widespread use and popularity of images from our programmes, demonstrates the importance of representation – both as a source of inspiration and as a signal that careers in wine can be for everyone.

Further emphasising the need to spotlight representation, each year we host the BIH Spotlight Awards. Last year, the awards were sponsored by Decanter, WSET School London, Lanson and Liberty Wines. These awards celebrate exceptional talent and amplify the visibility of ethnic minorities in the industry, who historically have gone unheard.

Progress is undoubtedly being made – some changes are immediate, while others will take time to materialise. I firmly believe we are on the right path, and continued collaboration is key. I hope this inspires you to join us in building a wine industry that truly values equity, diversity and inclusion in all its forms.









