Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Drinks Trust partners with Equal Measures to promote diversity

By James Bayley
Published:  23 August, 2022

The Drinks Trust has partnered with the Equal Measures initiative to support marginalised and underrepresented people within the cocktail and spirits industry.

The initiative, founded by Deano Moncrieffe, co-owner of Hacha Bar, aims to create more opportunities for BAME and LGBTQ+ individuals who have faced systemic barriers to their career progression in the drinks industry. 

Equal Measures will offer educational and mentorship opportunities as well as support for businesses trying to improve their internal practices.

In 2020, the number of Black, Asian, and minority ethnic workers in employment dropped by 26 times more than the drop in white workers over the same period, with about one-quarter of BAME workers in the accommodation and food sectors losing their jobs, compared to about 10% of white workers, according to the TUC General Secretary. 

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the British Trades Union Congress, said BAME employment had “literally plummeted” in hospitality and blamed systemic racism that pushed a disproportionate number of such workers into low-income and part-time jobs: “In every industry where jobs have gone, BAME people have been more likely to be made unemployed.”

As reported by Harpers, recent ONS figures (June 2022) show the sector currently has a record of 174,000 jobs available and is experiencing 83% more vacancies compared to March-May 2019.

As a result, Equal Measures is organising paid vocational training, spirits & wine education, and job opportunities to bring skilled labour into the industry and demonstrate that people can have a vibrant and rewarding career within the F&B sector.

To find out more, contact vicky@equalmeasuresuk.org

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Giant Steps takes Bastard Hill in its st...

Nobu biggest loser as Michelin strips 14...

Record-breaking early harvest for Spain

Looking ahead: Matt Tipping, Jeroboams

WoodWinters takes the path less travelle...

Lost Property Office at Brewdog

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95