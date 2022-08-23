The Drinks Trust partners with Equal Measures to promote diversity

By James Bayley

The Drinks Trust has partnered with the Equal Measures initiative to support marginalised and underrepresented people within the cocktail and spirits industry.

The initiative, founded by Deano Moncrieffe, co-owner of Hacha Bar, aims to create more opportunities for BAME and LGBTQ+ individuals who have faced systemic barriers to their career progression in the drinks industry.

Equal Measures will offer educational and mentorship opportunities as well as support for businesses trying to improve their internal practices.

In 2020, the number of Black, Asian, and minority ethnic workers in employment dropped by 26 times more than the drop in white workers over the same period, with about one-quarter of BAME workers in the accommodation and food sectors losing their jobs, compared to about 10% of white workers, according to the TUC General Secretary.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the British Trades Union Congress, said BAME employment had “literally plummeted” in hospitality and blamed systemic racism that pushed a disproportionate number of such workers into low-income and part-time jobs: “In every industry where jobs have gone, BAME people have been more likely to be made unemployed.”

As reported by Harpers, recent ONS figures (June 2022) show the sector currently has a record of 174,000 jobs available and is experiencing 83% more vacancies compared to March-May 2019.

As a result, Equal Measures is organising paid vocational training, spirits & wine education, and job opportunities to bring skilled labour into the industry and demonstrate that people can have a vibrant and rewarding career within the F&B sector.

To find out more, contact vicky@equalmeasuresuk.org

