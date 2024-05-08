Subscriber login Close [x]
Nominations now open for Top 50 Sommeliers

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  08 May, 2024

Harpers is delighted to open this year’s round of nominations for Top 50 Sommeliers.

Seeking to single out and celebrate the best in the business, this year we’ve broadened our list from 25 to 50, to better reflect the incredible pool of talent in the UK restaurant world.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday 22 May, following which a long list will be compiled for consideration by our judging panel in June, with the results unveiled this summer.

Nominating is straightforward; you can nominate up to three somms, adding comments as to why you believe they are worthy of consideration for inclusion on the Top 50 list.

In addition to expanding the reach of our Top 50 Sommeliers list this year, we are also delighted to welcome new sponsor Laurent Perrier Grand Siécle, which will be helping us celebrate the Top 50 in style.

We are also delighted to have the continued sponsorship of Wines of Roussillon, with this innovative and diverse region providing a perfect fit for the very individual yet professional UK somm world.

To nominate your choices for Top 50 Sommeliers, click here.



