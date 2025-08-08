Subscriber login Close [x]
    Dante London

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  08 August, 2025

    A fresh residency is on the menu at Islington Arts Club, where Pied à Terre alumni Taylor Sessegnon-Shakespeare and Louis Korovilas will serve up a modern take on French and Italian culinary traditions. Running weekly from Friday dinner to Sunday lunch, the chef duo will showcase a rotating menu which will include the delectable-sounding broad bean orzotto with glazed chicken wing and French seasonal financiers for dessert. Adopting a nose-to-tail ethos, the pair will utilise lesser known breeds and cuts for their culinary creations. Limited to just one sitting per evening Friday and Saturday at present, competition to get a seat will be stiff, though more covers per night are expected later this summer.

    235 Upper St, London N1 1RU

    @dante.lndn




