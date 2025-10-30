Bollinger hit English producer with legal threat over ad

By Hamish Graham

Champagne house Bollinger has sent a cease and desist letter to English wine brand Folc. The legal challenge follows Folc’s publication of a social media advert which included the use of the words “Bollie” and “champers”.

The legal notice, sent on behalf of Bollinger’s UK distributor Mentzendorff, arrived at Folc founder and CEO, Tom Cannon’s (pictured, left) parent’s house on 13 October – sent there due to an old Companies House registration.

The advert in question contained the following quotes – “None of the same old Bollie” and “It’s not Champagne, it’s pink champers”. Bollinger said in the letter that the advertisement “self-evidently attempts to divert orders from consumers and traders away from Bollinger to the potential detriment of our clients”. It also mentions that by referring to “Bollie”, “it takes unfair advantage of the reputation of Bollinger”.

The notice also criticised Folc’s use of the word “champers” due to the English producer not meeting designation of origin requirements to call itself Champagne, as it is not produced in the French region.

Cannon was surprised upon receiving the letter from the historic Champagne house.

He commented: “We ran the ad with a bit of cheek – it was never meant to offend. ‘It’s not Champagne, it’s pink champers’ was just a bit of British wit, celebrating English sparkling wine in its own right.

“Getting a legal cease-and-desist from one of the biggest Champagne houses was a little disconcerting, if I’m honest. We’re such a small brand, it’s surprising they’d take it that far.”

Regarding the criticism of reference to Champagne as a region, he added: “Our intention has always been to champion English wine, not to imitate Champagne. We fully respect the rules around geographical indications and take compliance seriously.

“Southern England shares the same chalk soils, cool climate and latitude as northern France, so it’s no surprise English sparkling wines are now offering the same finesse and quality that Champagne drinkers love.”

Mentzendorff were approached for comment.

Folc produce an English sparkling rosé drawn from grapes grown in vineyards across Kent, Suffolk, Hampshire and Sussex. Founded in 2019 they produce around 100,000 bottles per year.

Bollinger was founded in 1829 and has held a Royal Warrant continuously since it was first awarded in 1884 by Queen Victoria. The House’s vineyards cover 164ha in the Champagne region, with Mentzendorff acting as the UK agent for the producer since 1858.









