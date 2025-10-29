Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sommelier Wine Awards 2026 now open for entries

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  29 October, 2025

The Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) is open for entries to its 2026 round of judging.

The only wine competition in the UK that focuses entirely on the on-trade, it has become a major competition for wines trying to raise their profile in hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants.

The deadline for entry is the 17 February, with judging to follow in Spring.

The judges include Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine, who all serve or buy wine for the on-trade.

They will blind taste the wines by category, and then judge them on food-friendliness, versatility, typicity, personality and value for money.

This ensures that the results are relevant to buyers looking to enhance their on-trade wine lists.

A variety of awards are available, including gold, silver and bronze medals, along with medals for categories such as by the glass, critics’ choice and pub & bar.

Trophies are also given out for the Wines of the Year.

These results will be published in full on the SWA website where they are available year-round, while higher medal winners will also feature in Harpers print and digital editions.

For more information and to enter your wines for SWA 2026, please visit the new and improved Sommelier Wine Awards website here.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Champagne approves Chardonnay Rose as gr...

Historic Sussex estate launches vineyard...

Livestream registration open for Old Vin...

Wine GB unveils Golden 50 Wine List

Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France’s...

Hallgarten onboards historic Gavi produc...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95