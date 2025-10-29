Sommelier Wine Awards 2026 now open for entries

By Harpers Editorial team

The Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) is open for entries to its 2026 round of judging.

The only wine competition in the UK that focuses entirely on the on-trade, it has become a major competition for wines trying to raise their profile in hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants.

The deadline for entry is the 17 February, with judging to follow in Spring.

The judges include Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine, who all serve or buy wine for the on-trade.

They will blind taste the wines by category, and then judge them on food-friendliness, versatility, typicity, personality and value for money.

This ensures that the results are relevant to buyers looking to enhance their on-trade wine lists.

A variety of awards are available, including gold, silver and bronze medals, along with medals for categories such as by the glass, critics’ choice and pub & bar.

Trophies are also given out for the Wines of the Year.

These results will be published in full on the SWA website where they are available year-round, while higher medal winners will also feature in Harpers print and digital editions.

For more information and to enter your wines for SWA 2026, please visit the new and improved Sommelier Wine Awards website here.









