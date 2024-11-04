Subscriber login Close [x]
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025 now open for entries

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  04 November, 2024

The Sommelier Wine Awards (SWA) is once again open for entries for its 2025 round of judging.

As the only competition aimed purely at the on-trade, SWA offers an unrivalled opportunity to raise the profile of on-trade exclusive wines in your portfolio, with the competition also judged by leading sommeliers and on-trade buyers.

Being judged ‘by the on-trade, for the on-trade’ not only brings the wines entered to the immediate attention of those judging, but also ensures that the results reflect what such buyers are looking for to enhance on-trade wine lists across varying types of hospitality venues.

The full results are then published in the SWA Gold Book, which is distributed across the on-trade, with the higher medal winners also featuring both in Harpers print and digital editions.

In addition, all medal-winning wines will be featured across the year on the SWA website, with Gold medal winners also featured on the SWA showcase stand at BCB London (formerly Imbibe Live).

The 2025 judging will once again be co-chaired by Isa Bal MS of the two Michelin-starred Trivet restaurant, bringing together a roll-call of the good and the great from across the UK’s restaurant and hospitality worlds.

For more information and to enter your wines for SWA 2025, please visit the dedicated Sommelier Wine Awards website here.






