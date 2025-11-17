Report: Gen Z drives UK cocktail growth

By Oliver Catchpole

According to the seventh annual Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, Gen Z is driving cocktail culture in the UK.

The report finds that 48% of Gen Z in the UK prefer an Espresso Martini over an espresso at the end of a meal. This number falls to 20% in those over the age of 45.

Additionally, half of 18–29-year-olds say they prefer to celebrate a special moment with a cocktail instead of Champagne, 32% say they drink cocktails more than wine, and 30% are choosing cocktails over beer.

Bacardi also highlighted the younger generation’s familiarity with cocktails – 31% think of an Americano first as a cocktail, rather than a coffee. In those over 45, this falls to 9%.

Moreover, 37% of Gen Z consumers and 42% of millennials are having earlier evenings out, with 47% of respondents going to nightclubs less often.

Bacardi suggested that this means ‘apertivo occasions’ are becoming more significant in the UK – as shown in the growing demand for Spritz cocktails (ranked by Gen Z as their number one cocktail for 2026).

Steve Young, business unit director for Bacardi in the UK, explained: “Gen Zers are not drinking less, they are just drinking differently.

“The global trend of drinking, eating and socialising earlier in the evening is true in the UK too and it’s being driven by younger consumers.”

Gen Z consumers are also driving the rise of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails – 40% of 18–29-year-olds said that next year they will drink more RTDs.

Davide Zanardo, prestige field sales manager for Bacardi, said: “Gen Z is drinking very differently to the rest of the population and that’s reflected in their top 10 cocktails for 2026. While the Gin & Tonic is ranked the UK’s number one cocktail overall, it doesn’t even feature in Gen Zers’ top 10.

“Gen Zers choice of cocktails is driven by the occasion, with the Spritz ranked number one, thanks to the popularity of the late afternoon aperitivo and the Espresso Martini cocktail ranked joint second.”

The top 10 cocktails for 18-29-year-olds in 2026 are:

Spritz

Espresso Martini

Vodka and Lemonade

Rum and Coke

Vodka Soda

Mojito

Tequila Sunrise

Martini cocktail

Whisky and Coke

Piña Colada

The report was created in collaboration with The Future Laboratory (TFL), a strategic foresight consultancy, drawing on data from both external and Bacardi-led research.

Bacardi, the world’s largest privately held international spirits company, surveyed 11,000 consumers in 11 markets (including 1,000 consumers from the UK).

The full report can be accessed here.








