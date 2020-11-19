Bacardi acquires pre-batched cocktails company Tails

By Lisa Riley

Bacardi has acquired pre-batched cocktails company Tails for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition follows Bacardi buying a minority stake in the company in 2018, with Tails cocktails crafted using the Bacardi portfolio of brands and then pre-batched in bottles or on draught.

“The hospitality industry is facing extraordinary challenges, but make no mistake, our brands are built in bars and the on-trade continues to be a priority for Bacardi,” said Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi.

“We are offering bars and restaurants all our support to help them climb out of this crisis, including smart solutions to help them drive business and profit. Tails is a perfect example. Tails opens up the world of premium cocktails to bars which could never otherwise entertain the idea and at the same time it will open up a new revenue stream when they need it most," he said.

With Bacardi “at the heart” of Tails cocktails, the business was "perfect to write the next chapter for Tails", added Tails founder, Nick Wall.

“Our mission at Tails has always been to make high quality cocktails more accessible to people whether they are in their local pub or at a music festival. I know that Bacardi believes in this mission as much as I do, and not only that, they make fantastic quality drinks too,” he said.

Since Bacardi acquired its minority stake two years ago, Tails has expanded from the UK to 10 other markets across Western Europe.

The range includes Classic and Berry Mojito, Passion Fruit and Espresso Martini cocktails and the Garden Spritz.

Last month, Bacardi unveiled plans to develop the “world’s most eco-friendly spirits bottle” that will biodegrade in 18 months.













