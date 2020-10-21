Bacardi debuts biodegradable bottle

By Jo Gilbert

Bacardi has unveiled plans to develop the “world’s most eco-friendly spirits bottle” that will biodegrade in 18 months.

Made from plant-based materials, which swap crude oil for seed oil, Bacardi says the bottle will replace 84 million plastic bottles currently produced by the company every year.

The move is part of the spirit giant’s goal of being 100% plastic-free by 2030.

Bacardi rum will be the first spirit to use the new bottle, which the company aims to have on shelf by 2023. All of the company’s 200 brands and labels including Bombay Sapphire, Grey Goose and Patron will then follow suit.

“Over our 158-year history, Bacardi has always believed in respecting the world’s natural resources and acting responsibly, from the sustainable sourcing of our sugarcane to the water and energy used to make our rum,” Ned Duggan, senior vice president, Bacardi rum, said.

"We’re now excited to be pioneering this new biopolymer technology for the benefit of all Bacardi brands and the entire spirits industry.”

The new packaging launch is a major step towards sustainability for Bacardi, which has said it aims to remove the equivalent of 3,000 tons of plastic from the supply chain every year with the new launch.

The bottles will be made of 100% biopolymer called Nodax PHA – “a silver bullet in fight against plastic pollution”.

While a regular plastic bottle takes over 400 years to decompose, Nodax PHA will “biodegrade in 18 months without leaving behind harmful microplastics”, Bacardi said.

Nodax PHA replaces reliance on petroleum based materials like crude oil, swapping it instead for natural oils of plant seeds such as palm, canola and soy.

