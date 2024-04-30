Bacardi announces new leadership in the UK & Ireland

By Jo Gilbert

Bacardi has announced two new major appointments, with Steve Young taking on the newly created role of business unit director for the UK & Ireland, while Amanda Almond becomes MD of northern Europe.

Young will be responsible for the company’s commercial operations in the UK and Ireland, where he is tasked with driving the growth of its leading brands including Bacardi rum, Martini vermouth, Bombay Sapphire gin, Grey Goose vodka, St-Germain elderflower liqueur and Patrón tequila.

Meanwhile, Almond is appointed to the new role of MD for northern Europe. Young will report to Almond, who will have responsibility for the total Bacardi business in northern Europe markets including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Nordics.

Read more: Pernod Ricard reports stable Q3 sales amid market challenges

Almond was most recently MD for Bacardi in Iberia & Greece where over the last four years she has grown the company’s share of the market in Spain. Before moving to Spain in 2020, Almond was MD for Bacardi in the UK & Ireland, achieving year-on-year growth for five successive years.

“In the four years I’ve been away from the UK, the industry has changed more than anyone could imagine,” Almond said.

“What’s not changed is the value of our portfolio. We have premium brands that consumers recognise for their quality and continue to demand however challenging the economic climate. And the premiumisation trend is not slowing down, which is only good news for our portfolio especially when drinks like the Patrón Margarita and the St-Germain Spritz are still at the beginning of what will be a long and successful future.”

Young began his career at Bacardi in the UK on-trade and will now become the market’s commercial lead responsible for the on and off-trades. He brings expertise from a number of international markets, most recently in his role as senior director for on-trade growth in western Europe.

Young said: “My experience of working across Europe means I know better than ever what a tough and competitive market we have in the UK. Where Bacardi has an advantage is our family ownership.”

Bacardi is currently the world’s largest privately held international spirits company and comprises more than 200 brands. It was founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba and currently employs approximately 9,000 people with production facilities in 11 countries and territories. It sells brands into 160 countries.









