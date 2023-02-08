Subscriber login Close [x]
Hoxton Spirits beefs up its range

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 February, 2023

Hoxton Spirits, the artisan brand founded by Gerry Calabrese, has launched three new labels: Hoxton London Spritz, Hoxton Spiced Whisky and a classic London Dry gin.

The Spritz was inspired by both the Italian Aperitivo tradition and the elements of a British summer – its gin base is mixed with fino sherry, summer fruits, blackberry, raspberries, cherry and blueberries.

The new London Dry gin, meanwhile, is described as “clean, fresh and crisp, made using the finest and ethically sourced natural ingredients”.

According to the brand, “The development of the new range is a key part of the business strategy, aiming to provide consumers with the opportunity to enjoy Hoxton Spirits on any occasion. Hoxton redefines complex mixology, launching premium flavours designed to simplify the cocktail process, encouraging consumers to be legendary mixologists.”

In addition, the entire range has been given a design overhaul, featuring a new bespoke bottle which “integrates pop colours remaining consistent to the brand style”.

Hoxton Spirits' creator Gerry Calabrese is the son of the legendary Salvatore Calabrese, an award-winning bartender, consultant, and former president of the UK's Bartenders Guild. He cut his teeth working in Italy's Amalfi Coast before relocating to London.

“We have always been focused on flavour, regardless of the category. The liquid has to stand up on its own. The journey over the last ten years has now come to a place that I feel is most representative of our brand vision,” said Gerry Calabrese.

“We want consumers to know we are a brand which represents a lifestyle quality and flavour which the new bottle and liquids now delivers. My ambition was always to create innovative products across multiple spirit categories under one brand, Hoxton. This is the category innovation we always envisaged and now we are there.”




