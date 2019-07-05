Subscriber login Close [x]
UK overtakes Spain as biggest market for Brockmans Gin

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  05 July, 2019

Gin continues to boom for Brockmans here in the UK, which is now the brand’s top market thanks to a recent push into the supermarkets.

The British brand focused on the on-trade when it launched on its home turf in 2008.

As of 2018, the UK is now once again Brockman’s biggest sales market, putting it ahead of the US and Spain thanks largely to new retail listings.

Despite being in business for over a decade, volumes sales increased 37% to almost 85,000 9-litre cases in 2018 – the equivalent of 30 million G&Ts.

Total revenue grew 26% to £10.3m driven by a “surge in demand in the UK” the company said, putting it ahead of Spain and into pole position.

Speaking of the potential for future growth, Neil Everitt, Brockmans’ joint founder and chief executive, said: “Looking ahead, innovation in the category continues at pace. Pink gin is the latest trend to capture the imagination and is the new kid on the block. This is both a challenge and an opportunity for Brockmans. Innovations which expand the category can help in our pursuit of our next milestone – selling 100,000 cases a year.”

Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Asda Co-op and Ocado are some of the retailers Brockamns has started working with over the past 18 months.

The USA, another key market for gin worldwide, is also becoming an increasingly important market for the brand.

Volumes across 16 states grew by 50% in 2018, with plans to roll out across North America over the next two to three years.





