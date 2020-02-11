Quintessential adds two to senior team

By Mathew Lyons

International spirits producer Quintessential Brands has strengthened its management team with two senior hires.

Neil Anderson, former marketing director at Kingsland Drinks and global brand controller at Accolade Wines, joins as retail brand marketing director. His principal focus will be on the growing the Quitessential’s retail brand and private label business.

Liz Peck is the group’s new business unit director – grocery. Peck joins from Fuller’s Brewery, where she was sales director.

Both appointments are part of the group’s strategic drive to bolster its relationship with grocery customers.

James Lousada, Quintessential’s UK managing director, said: “In the eight years since Quintessential Brands was established, the company has quietly built a reputation within the trade as a provider of quality spirits, with an enviable portfolio of premium brands and unrivalled gin distilling heritage dating back to 1761.

“We have succeeded to date in helping many customers win in the spirits aisle with innovative NPD that has captured the imagination of shoppers, particularly within the gin category; the challenge now is to maintain that consumer interest and keep them browsing the spirits aisle.

“We are now at a pivotal time for our business, as we look to build on the success we’ve had in the UK and ensure we are viewed by customers as their indispensable spirits partner, across all channels. With Liz and Neil’s vast experience, I have no doubt that our relationships with our grocery customers will go from strength to strength in the years ahead.”

Founded in 2011 by Enzo Visone, former chief executive of Gruppo Campari, and entrepreneur Warren Scott, Quintessential also owns G&J Distillers in Cheshire, alongside distilleries in France and Ireland.

The group’s portfolio of premium gins includes Bloom, Thomas Dakin and Opihr, alongside its flagship Greenall’s brand.

It is now the number-two spirits provider to the UK off-trade and the leading gin producer in UK grocery.