Former Blue Peter presenter jumps ship to head up Mangrove marketing

By Jo Gilbert

Spirits distributor Mangrove UK has nabbed a former TV personality to add some to pizzazz to its marketing strategy.

Joel Defries is the newest member of the spirits importer and distributor, joining as head of marketing.

Once described as the “British chappy of after-school music video TV”, the British-born Defries made his name on both British and New Zealand-based TV.

A stint at Blue Peter came in the early 2010s, where he became a regular face on the BBC’s longstanding children’s show.

But in 2015, he left all that – and Blue Peter’s blue ship – behind to work as a community support worker, before becoming a brand man for responsible vodka distillery Our/London in Hackney.

Nick Gillett, managing director of Mangrove, said: “I have had huge respect for the work Joel has done at Our/London building a disruptive brand that is focused on its sense of community. Anchored by its strong roots and local partnerships, the brand has grown to be stocked by over 400 accounts nationwide.

“We welcome Joel’s fresh and exciting thinking to drive our marketing strategy forward, maximising benefit for both our premium spirits brands and our own market position in the industry.”

At Mangrove, Defries will be responsible for boutique brands like Benriach Whisky, La Hechicera Rum and Black Cow Vodka, with brand building, visibility and acquisition all falling under his remit.

Defries said: “Mangrove UK is at a hugely exciting time in its evolution. Its brands are very high quality, sexy and cutting edge, yet all with a clear commitment to try and make the world better a better place. These are all qualities that I really admire, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to further invigorate the brands. I can promise an injection of funny…ish jokes, disruptive thinking and unique dress sense!”

Premium spirits importer and distributor Mangrove UK, now manages over 20 premium drinks brands in the UK spanning whisky, vodka, rum, pisco, cognac and liqueurs.



















