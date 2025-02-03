Laphroaig-owner Suntory begins UK commercial operations

The Japanese drinks giant, Suntory Global Spirits, has officially launched its first standalone commercial business in the UK. The move means the company is now directly in charge of the sales, marketing and distribution of its portfolio of spirits brands in the UK.

The decision follows Suntory’s March 2024 announcement that it would establish its own commercial business on UK shores. The company has presided over distilling operations in the UK for many years as the producer of well-known scotch whiskies including Laphroaig, Bowmore, Ardmore, Auchentoshan, Glen Garioch and Ardray, as well as Sipsmith Gin.

Nick Temperley MD, UK, Ireland & Eastern Europe at Suntory, will lead the team at the company’s new UK commercial arm.

He comments: “We have put together a hugely energetic, experienced and talented team, and they will be out in the market every day, building true partnerships with all our customers. Guided by Suntory’s unique East-meets-West approach, we will strive to put quality at the heart of everything we do and build our brands with agility, creativity and care.

“The UK is a dynamic, sophisticated and competitive market. We see significant growth opportunities within the categories where we are strongest, particularly in Japanese spirits, scotch and American whiskey.”

Yuri Grebenkin, president of international, Suntory Global Spirits, is similarly positive about the company’s commercial expansion.

“The launch of Suntory Global Spirits UK is major step forward for our global company, as we continue to expand our footprint and direct capabilities in select European markets. We are well positioned to expand our share in key categories, invest in our brands and build meaningful relationships with our European customers and consumers,” he said.







