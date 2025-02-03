Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Laphroaig-owner Suntory begins UK commercial operations

Published:  03 February, 2025

The Japanese drinks giant, Suntory Global Spirits, has officially launched its first standalone commercial business in the UK. The move means the company is now directly in charge of the sales, marketing and distribution of its portfolio of spirits brands in the UK.

The decision follows Suntory’s March 2024 announcement that it would establish its own commercial business on UK shores. The company has presided over distilling operations in the UK for many years as the producer of well-known scotch whiskies including Laphroaig, Bowmore, Ardmore, Auchentoshan, Glen Garioch and Ardray, as well as Sipsmith Gin.

Nick Temperley MD, UK, Ireland & Eastern Europe at Suntory, will lead the team at the company’s new UK commercial arm.

He comments: “We have put together a hugely energetic, experienced and talented team, and they will be out in the market every day, building true partnerships with all our customers. Guided by Suntory’s unique East-meets-West approach, we will strive to put quality at the heart of everything we do and build our brands with agility, creativity and care.

“The UK is a dynamic, sophisticated and competitive market. We see significant growth opportunities within the categories where we are strongest, particularly in Japanese spirits, scotch and American whiskey.”

Yuri Grebenkin, president of international, Suntory Global Spirits, is similarly positive about the company’s commercial expansion.

“The launch of Suntory Global Spirits UK is major step forward for our global company, as we continue to expand our footprint and direct capabilities in select European markets. We are well positioned to expand our share in key categories, invest in our brands and build meaningful relationships with our European customers and consumers,” he said.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Hallgarten takes stock of growth having...

Old Vine Registry surpasses 4,000 entries

The Wine Barn marks 25th anniversary wit...

Cooke takes Thistledown out of Alliance

Buckingham Schenk welcomes new MD

67 Pall Mall announces new campaign for...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95