Amathus Drinks sets sights on first tasting event

By Helen Gilbert

Amathus Drinks is to hold its first wines and spirits portfolio tasting event this autumn.

Australia’s Penley Estate, Champagne Duval-Leroy, the Port House Calem and Cognac Voyer are among 40 producers that have signed up to the event, which is being held at the Royal Society of Chemistry in London on September 11.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of exclusive agency wines and spirits.

Amathus said it had experienced rapid growth in its wine portfolio over the past few years with more than 100 wineries across the globe and the recent additions of De Gras - a family Chilean producer, Fox and Fox - an English sparkler, Kanpai Sake - a London brewery, Fuleky - a historic Tokaji estate,and Domaine Brisebarre - a traditional Vouvray producer.

"We are very proud to show for the first time in one place and on one day our unrivalled portfolio of wines and spirits,” said Simon Bradbury, sales and marketing director.

“As we have many of our producers travelling from the four corners of the globe especially for this day as well as showcasing what we do to the UK trade and press, we wanted to share their stories with the public too, many of whom are customers of our five shops in London, Bath and Brighton".

Doors will open to the trade and press from 10am to 5pm, while consumers will be able to attend between 6pm to 8pm.

Phil Duffy, Amathus' head of spirits added: "Our peerless portfolio has a well-deserved reputation, and as early champions of lesser-known categories, such as mezcal, pisco and aquavit, we’ve frequently led the way where others have followed. We take our time to choose our agency products and subject them to rigorous comparative blind tastings, the result being an extensive and diverse spirits range that offers exceptional quality from the world over".





















