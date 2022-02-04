Subscriber login Close [x]
Occitanie Tasting returns to London after three year hiatus

By James Lawrence
Published:  04 February, 2022

The 10th edition of the Occitanie Annual Trade Tasting will showcase a diverse range of wines from the South of France, featuring over 300 labels produced in the largest wine region in the world.

According to its organisers, this year’s line-up focuses on “innovation, organic and sustainable production,” bringing together grower from across the Occitanie administrative region, including the Languedoc-Roussillon, South-West and the Rhône Valley.

The event will take place on Thursday 10 March at The View at The Royal College of Surgeons of England, 38-43 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London.

Visiting producers will show new wines not yet available in the UK, while importers will showcase the latest vintages. Masterclasses by Occitanie expert Matthew Stubbs MW will put into context the strong and distinctive appeal of these wines for the UK market, from entry level to super-premium.

In addition, the Bureau de la Région Occitanie will once again launch its annual quest for the Sud de France Top 100 wines this spring. Run in media partnership with Harpers, the competition was set up to discover and present the best wines from the expansive Occitanie region.

Isabelle Kanaan, executive director for the Bureau de la Région Occitanie in London, commented: “Our 2022 calendar of events will resume and will present a fresh year of initiatives. We, our producers and importers very much look forward to meeting and supporting the wine trade as consumer business picks up again. There are opportunities to discover the progress and experimentation that has been going on quietly in the region, and our Occitanie Annual Trade Tasting will be an essential diary date to discover all the latest happenings directly from the producers.”

UK wine professionals can register here.



