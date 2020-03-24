Subscriber login Close [x]
Bacardi launches $3m on-trade support initiative

By Lisa Riley
Published:  24 March, 2020

Bacardi has pledged $3m to support bars and restaurants around the world debilitated by the coronavirus  shutdown.   

The #RaiseYourSpirits initiative, which is on top of the $1m pledged by Bacardi’s Patron tequila brand last week, will comprise financial support, meals and other necessities to help those in need. 

Barcadi said it was working to support across countries, including the UK and the US, and was “moving real fast to make it all happen”.  

In addition, it has teams ramping up efforts in Latin America, South Africa, Asia, Europe, it said, adding “this is just the start”.  

Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi Limited, said: “We don’t have all the answers today on how best to help everywhere, but we are committed to do what we can to see our industry through this crisis. These may be the darkest of days for bars and restaurants, but I am certain that when we come out on the other side, people will emerge from isolation with a renewed zest.”

With its teams “working hard to identify more ways we can assist our on-trade community”, Bacardi said it expected more outreach and activations to come.

“Our local teams, brands, and people are committed to lending a hand as this unprecedented hardship unfolds,” said Madhavan.

Please follow #RaiseYourSpirits on Instagram to join this journey.




