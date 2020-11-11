Brits set to mix up Christmas drink choices

By Lisa Riley

Brits are gearing up to throw out the festive rule book this Christmas with new research showing a shift in festive consumer drinking trends.

Over a third (38%) of consumers said they were looking to embracing ‘more modern’ Christmas customs, including mixing up their drink choices, according to new Bacardi research [conducted in October and based on 1,000 respondents aged 18-55].

Half of those surveyed (50%) claim they’ll be incorporating cocktails into their Christmas celebrations, an increase compared to previous years, knocking traditional tipples such as mulled wine (36%), beer (45%) and wine (42%) off their perch.

Moreover, the report showed that Brits would also be looking to impress by using quality spirits (41%) and serving “showstopping” cocktails, with almost one in five (18%) stating it as “a must” for their celebrations this year.

The research pointed to vodka as the spirit at-home mixologists would use most this year, with 20% planning to serve post-Christmas dinner espresso martini cocktails.

The nation’s favourite spirit, gin, is showing no signs of slowing in popularity either with the top Christmas gin cocktails tipped to be the G&T and the Gin Fizz, while berries (20%) came out as the favoured home ingredient for festive cocktail garnishes.

“Celebrations may be different this year, but people still want to celebrate in style and they are approaching this festive season with a new mindset,” said Brenda Fiala, global VP of strategy, insight and analytics for Bacardi.

That, she added, meant they’re “pushing the boat out, shaking up traditions to create their perfect Christmas Day, and becoming increasingly discerning in their drinks choices, to make even virtual toasts as special and memorable as ever”.

One in five (21%) said they will be putting in “maximum effort” to make it the most special holiday season to date, including creating “extra special food and drinks for their ‘quaranteams”.











