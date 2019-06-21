Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition 2020 opens for UK entries

By James Halliwell

Entries are now open for the 2020 Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition.

The UK competition will kick off with a new Legacy ambassador programme consisting of seven former Legacy finalists who will offer advice to bartenders looking to enter, and feedback on their cocktails.

Bacardi said successful entrants will craft a cocktail recipe as well as complete a ‘Cocktail Campaign’ made up of seven challenges to “measure their ability to drive visibility and awareness of their drink as well their acumen for commercial success".

UK entries will close on 15th August, followed by regional heats in London, Glasgow and Manchester later this year. Winning cocktails will be selected from each region and UK finalists will travel to New York to gain more inspiration for their campaigns.

“As always, we’re beyond excited to see what this year’s competition will bring to the table,” said Bacardi’s UK brand ambassador Metinee Kongsrivilai. “Bringing former Legacy competitors into the mix from such as early stage will help to further support, educate, inspire and drive creativity among competitors. A huge thank you to all involved this year, we can’t wait to get started!”

This year, the competition has also introduced a new ‘wildcard’ entry that will allow bartenders from all over the world to enter, regardless of whether their country currently participates.

The 2020 final will take place in Miami. Last year it was held in Amsterdam, where it was won by Ronnaporn Kanivichaporn from Bangkok, Thailand, who beat 42 other finalists with his Pink me Up cocktail.

Founded in 2008, the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition has grown to become one of the world’s largest cocktail competitions and attracts thousands of entries from around the world.