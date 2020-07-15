Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Al fresco summer plans expected to skyrocket cocktails-to-go

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  15 July, 2020

Canned drinks and grab-and-go cocktails to go are expected to be given a major boost this summer thanks to a new vogue in outdoor drinking.

New research commissioned by spirits group Bacardi, shows that following months of quarantine and limited social gatherings, outdoor drinking will be top of the agenda for many this summer, with more than a third (39%) saying they plan to spend more time socialising and enjoying al fresco drinks compared to last year.

This is expected to have a major knock on effect for ‘cocktails-to-go’ which are already estimated to be worth £72m in the UK in 2020, and rising to £465m by 2024.

The Bacardi-commissioned survey also revealed that 60% of respondents plan to enjoy a cocktail or mocktail outside as part of their summer plans, with one quarter of Brits set to purchase canned cocktails this summer.

Brits are expected to spend 16 hours per week socialising outdoors this summer, with more than 70% claiming outdoor gatherings are the easiest way to ensure social distancing.

The amount of time expected to be spent outside rises among 25 to 29-year-olds, who plan to spend around 22 hours socialising in parks and gardens.

“People will be enjoying socialising in gardens, parks and on beaches more than ever before this summer. That makes convenience absolutely key, so it’s no surprise we’re seeing sales of cocktails in cans and cocktails-to-go skyrocket,” said Francis Debeuckelaere, regional president, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Bacardi.

The survey, undertaken by Perspectus Global for Bacardi during July 2020, aims to gives insight on the effect of coronavirus-related lockdown on UK drinking and travel habits.

According to the survey, 55% of Brits will stay in the UK this summer, while 71% believe a summer garden party is on the cards for their socialising plans following lockdown measures lifting.

Bacardi has moved into the takeaway can purchase with Bombay Sapphire & Tonic, with listings via Waitrose, Ocado, Morrisons and Tesco.

It has also partnered with a number of bars, including Nightjar and Scout in London, where customers can grab a seasonal cocktail-to-go from their local.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95