Al fresco summer plans expected to skyrocket cocktails-to-go

By Jo Gilbert

Canned drinks and grab-and-go cocktails to go are expected to be given a major boost this summer thanks to a new vogue in outdoor drinking.

New research commissioned by spirits group Bacardi, shows that following months of quarantine and limited social gatherings, outdoor drinking will be top of the agenda for many this summer, with more than a third (39%) saying they plan to spend more time socialising and enjoying al fresco drinks compared to last year.

This is expected to have a major knock on effect for ‘cocktails-to-go’ which are already estimated to be worth £72m in the UK in 2020, and rising to £465m by 2024.

The Bacardi-commissioned survey also revealed that 60% of respondents plan to enjoy a cocktail or mocktail outside as part of their summer plans, with one quarter of Brits set to purchase canned cocktails this summer.

Brits are expected to spend 16 hours per week socialising outdoors this summer, with more than 70% claiming outdoor gatherings are the easiest way to ensure social distancing.

The amount of time expected to be spent outside rises among 25 to 29-year-olds, who plan to spend around 22 hours socialising in parks and gardens.

“People will be enjoying socialising in gardens, parks and on beaches more than ever before this summer. That makes convenience absolutely key, so it’s no surprise we’re seeing sales of cocktails in cans and cocktails-to-go skyrocket,” said Francis Debeuckelaere, regional president, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Bacardi.

The survey, undertaken by Perspectus Global for Bacardi during July 2020, aims to gives insight on the effect of coronavirus-related lockdown on UK drinking and travel habits.

According to the survey, 55% of Brits will stay in the UK this summer, while 71% believe a summer garden party is on the cards for their socialising plans following lockdown measures lifting.

Bacardi has moved into the takeaway can purchase with Bombay Sapphire & Tonic, with listings via Waitrose, Ocado, Morrisons and Tesco.

It has also partnered with a number of bars, including Nightjar and Scout in London, where customers can grab a seasonal cocktail-to-go from their local.









