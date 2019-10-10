Subscriber login Close [x]
Top tier rum gets a boost with new Bacardi barrel-aged expression

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  10 October, 2019

Bacardi is focusing its energy on its premium range with a new barrel-aged golden sipping variant, adding fire to a category that is quickly on the rise.

Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez, which is now on soft launch in selected bars and available on Amazon, carries an RRP of £52 and has been barrel-aged for a minimum of ten years.

It is the second barrel-aged rum from Bacardi to have been launched in the past year, following on from the launch of Bacardi Añejo Cuatro in 2018.

The first was Bacardi Reserva Ocho in 1995.

Tine Van Nevel, European brand director, for Bacardi Rum said the new launch was partly the result of a “big shift” in the rum category towards premiumisation over the past couple of years, with sales of top tier rums growing by 18% in the last year alone.

“People are increasingly opting to trade up to more sophisticated drinks and are not willing to sacrifice quality for price,” Van Nevel, said. “We’re excited to bring Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez to the UK where we are confident it will join Bacardi Añejo Cuatro and Bacardi Reserva Ocho as another must-have in any rum fan’s drinks cabinet.”

After years of slow but steady growth, it seems rum could finally be poised to take a step into the limelight.

Earlier this week, Harpers reported that rum was the talk of this year’s Bar Convent.

The show, held in Berlin, had a tight focus on rums not only from the Caribbean but from all over the world – including this year’s ‘country of honour’, Mauritius.

In the UK, rum is also on the march: premium now accounts for 14% of the total rum sector.

Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez has been crafted by the “Maestros de Ron”, the company's group of master blenders who shape and craft all the products in Bacardi’s rum portfolio.

It is officially launching this week during London Cocktail Week and in selected bars across the UK, including London’s Trailer Happiness, Bristol’s Filthy Xiii, and Edinburgh’s Panda & Sons, to name a few.

The product will be rolled out to other bars later in the year.








