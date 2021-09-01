Majestic launches new subscription club

By Lisa Riley

Majestic has revealed details of its new subscription model — Wine Club’ by Majestic.

Available now, the new service upgrades the retailer’s previous ‘Wine Concierge’ proposition, which was launched in 2017 under Naked Wines management.

The Wine Club launch marked a step change in wine subscriptions aimed at not only providing high quality bottles, but also educational materials, video tastings and expert advice at an accessible level, said Majestic,

It follows the subscription market having rocketed over the last year in the UK, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. It is now predicted to be worth over £1bn in 2022, according to a Royal Mail report, and is forecast to grow 11.5% per annum for the next three to five years.

With online wine retail far from immune from the boom, with a number of new businesses and services emerging since March 2020, following “extensive customer research” the traditionally ‘bricks and mortar’ Majestic said it was now also “targeting the sector in earnest”.

Majestic would be using its “extensive expertise and buying power” to build a service which would “put wine quality over gimmicks”, the retailer said.

"In launching The Wine Club, we wanted to create a business which is, to its core, ‘Majestic’, said Mark Capon, Majestic’s director of subscription, who previously spent almost two decades at Laithwaites.

“This means something which is built around our strengths as a business — unbeatable accessible expertise, providing access to unique and limited wine from some of the very best producers, and giving consumers a journey to discover wine in a truly innovative way,” he said.

Majestic had identified 1.5 million subscribers in its target market, and had conducted “extensive research to understand exactly what they want”, he added.

“It’s told us that it’s not just about having a token free bottle or discount here or there, but instead making sure every case is a real delight. That it educates your palate, entertains you and your friends and hits the spot in terms of enjoyment. Most wine subscribers get bored of ‘the same old thing’. Wine Club by Majestic offers so much more than the competition, and is built on our heritage, knowledge and experience.”

The first case is available on a limited run, with the wines hand picked by Majestic’s buying team and Masters of Wine.