Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic launches new subscription club

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 September, 2021

Majestic has revealed details of its new subscription model — Wine Club’ by Majestic.

Available now, the new service upgrades the retailer’s previous ‘Wine Concierge’ proposition, which was launched in 2017 under Naked Wines management.

The Wine Club launch marked a step change in wine subscriptions aimed at not only providing high quality bottles, but also educational materials, video tastings and expert advice at an accessible level, said Majestic,

It follows the subscription market having rocketed over the last year in the UK, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. It is now predicted to be worth over £1bn in 2022, according to a Royal Mail report, and is forecast to grow 11.5% per annum for the next three to five years.

With online wine retail far from immune from the boom, with a number of new businesses and services emerging since March 2020, following “extensive customer research” the traditionally ‘bricks and mortar’ Majestic said it was now also “targeting the sector in earnest”.

Majestic would be using its “extensive expertise and buying power” to build a service which would “put wine quality over gimmicks”, the retailer said. 

"In launching The Wine Club, we wanted to create a business which is, to its core, ‘Majestic’, said Mark Capon, Majestic’s director of subscription, who previously spent almost two decades at Laithwaites.

“This means something which is built around our strengths as a business — unbeatable accessible expertise, providing access to unique and limited wine from some of the very best producers, and giving consumers a journey to discover wine in a truly innovative way,” he said.

Majestic had identified 1.5 million subscribers in its target market, and had conducted “extensive research to understand exactly what they want”, he added.

“It’s told us that it’s not just about having a token free bottle or discount here or there, but instead making sure every case is a real delight. That it educates your palate, entertains you and your friends and hits the spot in terms of enjoyment. Most wine subscribers get bored of ‘the same old thing’. Wine Club by Majestic offers so much more than the competition, and is built on our heritage, knowledge and experience.” 

The first case is available on a limited run, with the wines hand picked by Majestic’s buying team and Masters of Wine.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: Events Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95