Association of Wine Educators announces new chairperson

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  27 May, 2021

The Association of Wine Educators (AWE), which brings together specialist wine educators from all over the UK and around the world, has announced Mandy Stevens as its new chairperson.

Stevens takes over from Laura Clay, an experienced wine educator and AWE’s chairman for the last three years.

Together with AWE’s council of seven wine professionals, Stevens’s remit will be to grow the association’s membership, look after the annual AWEsome Wines publication and maintain its Continuing Professional Development Programme (CPD).

Stevens has a background in wine education for customers and staff at importer Enotria & Coe as well as lecturing for WSET. She is also the granddaughter of David Stevens MW, mentor of the first Master of Wines in the New World, and daughter of Alastair Stevens, who started his own successful wine business, Stevens Garnier.

“I am driven by the need to ensure that those in wine education are constantly delivering a high quality experience,” Stevens said.


“In leading the AWE, I want to ensure that existing and new members can pride themselves as being the best in the business. In turn, through the AWE, wine enthusiasts can find us easily.”

Set up in 1993, the AWE gathers specialist wine educators with experience in the wine trade and education. Members must have obtained the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Diploma or equivalent, be experienced in presenting wine in general or in their specialist subject and have been assessed on these specific skills. Most have an average of 20 years’ experience.

There is now an AWE member in every county in the UK and, increasingly around the world.








Most read articles

