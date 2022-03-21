Subscriber login Close [x]
Drinks industry welcomes new personnel in spring reshuffle

By James Lawrence
Published:  21 March, 2022

Several headline spirit businesses have announced new staff appointments in March, including the Cotswolds Distillery and Mangrove UK.

In June 2022, Jeremy Parsons will join the Cotswolds Distillery as its new CEO, working alongside the management team as they continue to scale the distillery operations and build the Cotswolds Distillery brand, both in the UK and internationally.

Parsons has over 30 years’ experience in the wine and spirits industry, having held senior positions at Constellation Brands and Diageo among others. He managed and grew the premium spirits business of Berry Bros. & Rudd for over 10 years which included famous brands such as Cutty Sark Whisky, Glenrothes Single Malt and Berry’s No. 3 Gin.

Most recently, Jeremy has been chief operating officer of Beamish International, the Edinburgh-based global private office specialising in the sale of ultra-premium single cask whisky where he helped take the business’ turnover from £6m to £15m over three years. He will continue as a non-executive director at Beamish.

“I am very much looking forward to joining The Cotswold team at this exciting time for the business as it builds its distribution footprint in the UK and in key export markets around the world, as well as scaling up the production of its award-winning range of premium spirits,” Parsons said.

Meanwhile, leading distributor Mangrove has welcomed three new members to its sales and marketing team.

Alec Morgan is Mangrove's new head of luxury and independent retail, having begun his career in the drinks industry working as a bar tender at Jake’s Bar.

“I have been watching with interest as Nick and the team at Mangrove have added some really interesting and dynamic new brands over the past couple of years. I am delighted to be joining at this really exciting time with all these new brands on board,” he said.

In addition, Ben Reynolds joins Mangrove from Rémy Cointreau, taking the role of senior national account manager. Francesca D’Emidio will assume the role of junior brand manager working across all the Mangrove accounts. The multi-lingual Italian graduated in International Business Development and has very recently completed her MBA International Business Admin.

Iconic Mayfair hotel 45 Park Lane is also celebrating a new addition to its team, having appointed Tomas Kracalik as bar manager at Bar 45.

Kracalik brings over a decade of experience to Bar 45, having managed some of London’s top bars including Gymkhana, Skylon, The Botanist and, most recently, 10° at Galvin at Windows on Park Lane.

He commented: “The menu and drinks selection at Bar 45 has been among the best in London for over 10 years. In this next chapter, I look forward to further elevating the bar offering at the hotel, mixing up its classic and signature cocktails as well as introducing new, creative serves.”






Vinitaly Academy launches Buyer Program...

