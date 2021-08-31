Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic lists Kosher wines for first time

By Lisa Riley
Published:  31 August, 2021

Majestic Wines has listed four Kosher wines online and in 14 stores across the UK, marking a first for the retailer.

The quartet has been sourced from Herzog Wine Cellars – a ninth-generation wine making family having started out in Slovakia who now produce wine created with grapes from across California at its winery in Oxnard, California – and Israel’s Carmel Winery. 

Majestic is offering one red and one white wine from each of the wineries.

“We're incredibly excited to launch these new wines across our Majestic stores,” said Majestic buyer Christine Barkey.

“Our customers and colleagues really enjoy getting to grips with new wine regions and styles, and we've seen a lot of demand via our store staff for Kosher wines over recent years. We believe they'll be a great addition to our eclectic range.”

Morris Herzog, MD at Kedem Europe, which supplies the wines in the UK, added: “Having Kosher wines so easily accessible throughout the UK is going to be a real boost to the sector and our community, and we are delighted that Majestic – with its enormous reach and innovative reputation – is our partner in bringing this about.”

The four wines available now from Majestic comprise Baron Herzog Chardonnay California and Baron Herzog Old Vines Zinfandel alongside a Mediterranean Style Blend Dry Red and Sauvignon Blanc Dry White from the Judean Hills from Carmel Winery.

 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: Events Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95