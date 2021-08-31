Majestic lists Kosher wines for first time

By Lisa Riley

Majestic Wines has listed four Kosher wines online and in 14 stores across the UK, marking a first for the retailer.

The quartet has been sourced from Herzog Wine Cellars – a ninth-generation wine making family having started out in Slovakia who now produce wine created with grapes from across California at its winery in Oxnard, California – and Israel’s Carmel Winery.

Majestic is offering one red and one white wine from each of the wineries.

“We're incredibly excited to launch these new wines across our Majestic stores,” said Majestic buyer Christine Barkey.

“Our customers and colleagues really enjoy getting to grips with new wine regions and styles, and we've seen a lot of demand via our store staff for Kosher wines over recent years. We believe they'll be a great addition to our eclectic range.”

Morris Herzog, MD at Kedem Europe, which supplies the wines in the UK, added: “Having Kosher wines so easily accessible throughout the UK is going to be a real boost to the sector and our community, and we are delighted that Majestic – with its enormous reach and innovative reputation – is our partner in bringing this about.”

The four wines available now from Majestic comprise Baron Herzog Chardonnay California and Baron Herzog Old Vines Zinfandel alongside a Mediterranean Style Blend Dry Red and Sauvignon Blanc Dry White from the Judean Hills from Carmel Winery.