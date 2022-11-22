Bancroft pushes into Greek top tier with 'experimental' Troupis

By Jo Gilbert

Wine from the Peloponnese is taking a significant step forwards into the UK market with the addition of low intervention wines from Troupis Winery, which has gained distribution via Bancroft Wines.

Family-owned and founded in 2010, the winery is based in the region of Mantinia PDO, in Greece’s southernmost peninsula, where they farm 10 ha of vineyards.

Bancroft will now distribute several of the wines, which focus on indigenous Greek grape varieties made using both traditional and innovative methods.

Though the Troupis family have cultivated vines since the 1970s, circumstances brought about by the country’s economic crisis led to the creation of their own brand.

The region of Mantinia, meanwhile, is notable for its high-altitude, 36km long plateau, which sits between the Menalo mountain and the Artemisio range. The winery and vineyards are located at 670m altitude, where rich red clay and sandy soils are home to the indigenous, pink-skinned, and lightly aromatic Moschofilero grape.

Prior to Troupis’ arrival, Moschofilero was uniquely vinified as a white wine. To this day, the Mantinia PDO remains a classification for white wines only.

However, in 2015, Troupis became the first winery to make skin contact wines from Moschofilero. In 2022, the range now includes numerous iterations of Moschofilero, from white and pale rosé to low intervention orange expressions. There is also a 100 day-macerated wine, which leans towards a light red.

“We are delighted to expand our Greek portfolio, which includes Dougos in Thessaly, with the addition of Troupis Winery in Mantinia PDO,” Lenka Sedlackova MW, senior brand manager of Bancroft Wines said.

“I have been a fan of Troupis ever since I first tasted the wines several years back…This family-owned winery has been at the forefront of innovation in Mantinia, being the first to vinify the pink-skinned Moschofilero as a rosé or orange wine, and even a light red. They continue to break new grounds with such exciting projects as a new wave Assyrtiko Retsina which we will add to our portfolio in due course.”

The winery comes to the Bancroft portfolio after several blind tasting of the wines by Sedlackova, who has tasted them many times as part of the 50 Great Greek Wines competition. There, he became “convinced of the quality and versality of the range. I couldn’t wait to add these exciting wines to our [portfolio]”.

“Everything comes down to their meticulous work in the vineyards, ensuring they work with the right clones and rootstocks, and employing sustainable cultivation methods. I am convinced that the Troupis wines are perfect for the UK market. Their elegant, pure, vibrant and low pH wines are perfectly suited to our palates, with focus on showcasing the versatile character of the grape varieties. This versatility means these wines make for dream food pairings, too,” he said.

The winery is run by Yiannis Troupis alongside his sister Panagiota (nicknamed ‘Pitsa’ by her family), her husband Kostas who oversees winemaking, and their son Thodoris, who is currently studying for his Masters degree in Oenology.

The Tomi Rosé Moschofilero 2021, Ekato 2021, Hoof & Lur Moschofilero 2021 and Route 111 2020 are now available via Bancroft Wines.











