Black Chalk targets growth with appointment of Neil Irvine

By Hamish Graham
Published:  07 May, 2025

Hampshire wine estate Black Chalk has announced the addition of Neil Irvine to the newly created role of sales director. The onboarding comes as the producer seeks to boost sales growth.

The position, which Irvine will take up from 19 May, will see him responsible for the winery’s sales strategies across both UK trade channels and international markets.

Irvine joins the winery from English sparkling leader Gusbourne where he held the title of head of UK sales, having worked for the estate since 2017. Prior to this directorship he worked for Nyetimber and Berry Bros. & Rudd, beginning his career at St John Restaurant where he was wine manager and buyer for more than a decade.

Irvine is buoyed by the opportunity to continue his journey in the world of English wine.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team at the Black Chalk. Watching the early years of this project from a distance, it has been evident that the quality of the wines are testimony to a team of people deeply dedicated to showing what this special place is capable of.

“I am really looking forward to being a very small part of the future successes with such an inspiring group of people”, he said.

CEO and winemaker, Jacob Leadley, is relishing the opportunity to gain a sales director with a strong knowledge of the English wine trade.

He added: “We look forward to welcoming Neil into the Black Chalk team; he brings with him a wealth of experience and detailed knowledge of our industry and we know he will be a huge asset for us.

“A decade on from making our first vintage (2015) and five years on from acquiring our first vineyards and building our winery (2020), Neil’s appointment marks another significant milestone for Black Chalk; as we extend our portfolio, and volumes increase, investing in sales growth is a key focus for us now.”




