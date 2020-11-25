Cheer from Chapel Down as sales hit one million bottles

By Andrew Catchpole

Kent-based Chapel Down has hit a new high, with 2020 sales passing the one million bottle mark in October this year.

In what CEO Frazer Thompson described as “explosive growth” in ecommerce and direct sales, plus strong retail uptake, the brand has seen its fastest growth in a decade, triumphing over any setbacks delivered by the pandemic.

“Despite the pandemic and its brutal impact on our wonderful hospitality industry, I am delighted that the Chapel Down brand is growing faster this year than at any time for the last ten years,” said Thompson.

“English wine is world-class, as another recent hatful of awards prove. One million bottles sold, with Christmas still to come, shows how far English wines have come and how far we could go.”

Claiming the crown as England’s largest winemaker, Chapel Down operates vineyards across Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Essex, producing a range of sparkling and still wines, plus spirits beers and ciders.

The company has long been proactive in helping establish drinks related tourism opportunities, with such initiatives as its Curious Brewery centre, opened in 2019 in Ashford, offering tours and tastings to visitors while tapping into its proximity to the Eurostar train line.

It’s original cellar door site, at the winery in Tenterden, is also open to the public for guided tours, complete with a Bib Gourmand restaurant and shop selling local produce.









