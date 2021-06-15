Majestic adds ‘shop local’ function to website

By Lisa Riley

Majestic Wine is set to roll out a new ‘shop local' function on its national website to allow customers to browse and buy from their local store.

The new function means customers can instantly view all the wines, beers and spirits available and in stock at their closest Majestic branch, before selecting either delivery or collection.

Customers can also add all the extra services available when shopping in person — like free glass and ice bucket hire — or expert advice from the store teams.

The move will gives each of Majestic’s 200 stores their own shoppable website, alongside unique social media channels and in-store events, meaning customers get access to an up to date view of what’s actually on the store shelves with customers able to view and purchase bespoke parcels only available in 'their' Majestic store.

‘Shop local’ would put Majestic at the "front of the retail revolution”, said CEO John Colley.

“This is an end to end omni channel platform and means each store is digitally in control, they can trade their ‘shop’ local website through channels like their own social media accounts,” he said.

Not only would this help Majestic to curate its offer even further to its stores, it would also helps it to build VIP relationships with customers across all channels - online, in-store and over the phone, he added.

“It also gives us more control over those relationships, and reduces the risk of an order potentially going wrong due to national distribution issues. It’s a fantastic update and further underlines our commitment to having a multi-channel, nationwide store network; backed up by market leading services and development,” said Colley.

The development follows a sizable multi-million pound investment in Majestic’s digital and physical infrastructure by the retailer’s owners Fortress Investment.

In May, Majestic begun an estate-wide streamlining of its brand identity by flipping over 20 vibrant pink stores to its dark grey and green livery.



