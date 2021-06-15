Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic adds ‘shop local’ function to website

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 June, 2021

Majestic Wine is set to roll out a new ‘shop local' function on its national website to allow customers to browse and buy from their local store.

The new function means customers can instantly view all the wines, beers and spirits available and in stock at their closest Majestic branch, before selecting either delivery or collection.

Customers can also add all the extra services available when shopping in person  like free glass and ice bucket hire — or expert advice from the store teams. 

The move will gives each of Majestic’s 200 stores their own shoppable website, alongside unique social media channels and in-store events, meaning customers get access to an up to date view of what’s actually on the store shelves with customers able to view and purchase bespoke parcels only available in 'their' Majestic store.

‘Shop local’ would put Majestic at the "front of the retail revolution”, said CEO John Colley. 

“This is an end to end omni channel platform and means each store is digitally in control, they can trade their ‘shop’ local website through channels like their own social media accounts,” he said.

Not only would this help Majestic to curate its offer even further to its stores, it would also helps it to build VIP relationships with customers across all channels - online, in-store and over the phone, he added.

“It also gives us more control over those relationships, and reduces the risk of an order potentially going wrong due to national distribution issues. It’s a fantastic update and further underlines our commitment to having a multi-channel, nationwide store network; backed up by market leading services and development,” said Colley.  

The development follows a sizable multi-million pound investment in Majestic’s digital and physical infrastructure by the retailer’s owners Fortress Investment.

In May, Majestic begun an estate-wide streamlining of its brand identity by flipping over 20 vibrant pink stores to its dark grey and green livery.


 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95