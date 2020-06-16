Majestic appoints performance marketing agency to drive revenue

By Lisa Riley

Majestic Wine has appointed a performance marketing agency to help drive revenue across its website and network of 192 stores.

Initially the agency, Journey Further, will provide support to Majestic’s ecommerce site. However, the agency’s remit will also include driving footfall and sales across Majestic’s network of nationwide stores.

Journey Further’s “clarity at speed, approach and experience in tracking the on-to-offline impact of paid search” was exactly what Majestic needed to “take our digital activity to the next level”, said Chloe Gray, head of ecommerce at Majestic Wine.

“Throughout lockdown we’ve seen a surge in customers taking advantage of our free home delivery, and ordering their wines from the Majestic website as well as through their local stores.

“The increase in demand has been unprecedented and shown what a truly multi-channel business we are,” she said.

Majestic now looked forward to working with Journey Further “to help to continue to drive revenue across all channels”, added Gray.

Journey Further’s approach would give Majestic the “insight and control it needs to drive efficiencies and make the most of new opportunities”, said Dan Peden, strategy director at Journey Further.

“We will help the Majestic team bring digital decision making to the heart of the business, ensuring that our activity supports the needs of the stores while putting Majestic in front of the right customers online.”

Majestic Wine started allowing customers back to its stores for the first time since lockdown, with orders available to collect from local stores, at the end of last month.

The retailer also revealed details of a number of changes to key personnel last month, as the business prepares for its new chapter.