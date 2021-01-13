Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic top rated retailer at Best Places to Work awards

By Lisa Riley
Published:  13 January, 2021

Majestic Wine has been recognised with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, as one the Best Places to Work in 2020. 

Coming in at number 19 in the top 50, Majestic was the highest ranked retailer on the list. 

The accolade marks the first time Majestic has made the top 50, and follows a "transformational 2020" for the business, which it said had seen a renewed emphasis placed on staff development and recognition.

This, Majestic added, had included the roll-out of a further 300 WSET qualifications for staff, and increased recruitment across the 200 strong store estate. 

Expressing his pride of the Majestic team, CEO John Colley said: “We know what a difficult year it’s been across the board. The ‘we’re in this together’ culture at Majestic has been a core part of our business for over forty years now. And it’s never been stronger after the events of the previous months. It’s fantastic to see that, alongside some of the extra support and initiatives we’ve put in this year, we are recognised by such a prestigious award, I also really hope it inspires more aspiring-wine lovers to come and join our growing team.”

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO, added: “Covid-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people.

“A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritised the health, safety and well-being of their employees.” 

The Employees’ Choice Awards programme, now in its sixth year in the UK, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor.

In December, Harpers caught up with Colley as part of our New Horizons Q&A series.

 

Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95