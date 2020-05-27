Majestic reinstates click and collect from stores

By Jo Gilbert

Majestic Wine is allowing customers back to its stores for the first time since lockdown, with orders now available to collect from local stores.

This will be the first time the business will be allowing visitors to any of their 200 nationwide branches since the 23 March.

Majestic initially closed its doors to customers two days before the government introduced lockdown measures in a bid to “protect colleagues and customers from coronavirus”.

Since then, the retailer has operated a delivery-only policy using a fleet of over 200 vans across the UK.

Due to customer and staff feedback, the business began trialling a collection service in a number of branches a fortnight ago. Now, with enhanced safety measures in place such as protective screens and social distancing, the next day collection service is being rolled out across the vast majority of stores.

“Throughout our response to Covid-19, our number one priority has been the safety of everyone connected with Majestic,” John Colley, Majestic chief executive said.

“With some tentative reopening of the country now underway, our customers have been asking for more ways to access our fantastic wines, beers and spirits, and a safe collection service will allow them to do just that.”

Customers are encouraged to place their order through their local Majestic branch, where they will be allotted a time slot to collect their bottles. Customers can also still opt for the free home delivery option through the store’s van.

“As we move through our response to coronavirus, we are constantly looking at the best possible ways we can support our customers, our colleagues and our suppliers throughout,” added Colley.

“I would like to thank the whole Majestic team who, during this unprecedented period, have been incredibly hardworking, safe and adaptable, but have not lost sight of the fun and passion which makes this business such a unique and special place. The positive feedback I have received about this business has been like nothing we have experienced in 40 years of trading. It’s been incredible to witness.”









