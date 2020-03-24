Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic shuts down shops but continues delivery service

By Lisa Riley
Published:  24 March, 2020

Majestic has temporarily closed its doors to the public following last night’s UK ‘lockdown’ announcement by the Prime Minister. 

The business said that although it is currently its understanding that Majestic falls into the ‘essential’ category, as outlined by the government, it had decided to “close all Majestic doors to walk-in customers until further notice, or we receive updated guidance”.

This, it added, was felt as the safest thing to do for both its customers, its staff, and to reduce the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). 

Majestic would continue to operate all of its stores as hubs for home delivery of wine, beer and spirits, it said. 

“By continuing to deliver and service our customers in this way, we will help to keep some of the pressure off the supply chains of the supermarkets, and we will be able to provide many of our suppliers with a vital route to market.

We are described by government guidelines as ‘essential’, but more importantly we recognise this is a critical service for many right now.”

Customers are able to order directly through their local store, by email or by placing an order online shortly, while the business is also keeping its landlines open to each branch, but asks that this option is only used by vulnerable people and those who are self-isolating.

Majestic, which said it is currently working through a large backlog of orders, will be providing all staff with personal protective equipment, including latex gloves, facemasks and sanitiser. 

It is also be limiting the number of staff to a maximum safe number per store (including delivery drivers).




