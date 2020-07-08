Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic re-opens across the Channel

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  08 July, 2020

Majestic Calais, the French arm of Majestic Wine, has reopened its doors to customers at its superstore over The Channel following the easing of travel restrictions in and out of the UK.

The business was put on hiatus at the start of lockdown and has been unable to reopen throughout.

However, now that Brits without symptoms of Covid-19 can travel to France, Majestic has announced it is reopening its Calais store – the largest both in terms of space and product range across the retailer’s estate.

After adding a series of additional safety measures, Majestic’s Calais superstore, is now “safe” to reopen.

Its second site at Coquelles will remain closed for the time being until normal demand resumes.

“For many of our customers, a trip over to France for a stock up is as much a sign that summer is on the way as the clocks changing,” said John Colley, CEO at Majestic. “So it’s fair to say there’s some eagerness to make the trip and take advantage of the incredible duty savings available before Brexit happens.

With much of the Calais business centred around supply for weddings and parties, Majestic said it wants to reassure customers that all orders will be honoured regardless of further disruption from coronavirus or Brexit.

“A lot of our customers stock up well in advance of their special day. When you’re buying a lot of wine, for a wedding or similar, a saving of up to 50% on the UK price represents a lot of money. Who knows what the future will look like, but we’re determined to keep our Calais stores open because we know what a fantastic role they play in helping any event go with a bang,” added Colley.

Now operating as a private company, Majestic currently has over 190 stores across Britain, plus two in France.

Alongside the reopening of the Calais site, Majestic has also reinstated a discounted travel offer and re-stocked its shelves ready for summer.



Most read articles

