Accolade Wines launches first Echo Falls Malbec

By Helen Gilbert

Accolade Wines is to extend its Echo Falls range with a Malbec variant.

MalbEcho Falls 75cl (ABV 12.5%) will debut this summer in Asda, Bestway, Ocado, Landmark Group and Today’s with an RRP of £6.

The wine is described as having a rich flavour and taste profile of ‘raspberries, cherries and blackcurrant with toasted oak and a touch of mocha.’

Aimed at women aged 30 plus, the NPD is in response to the boom in USA Malbec varietal wine, which is growing at 19% YoY and has an estimated value of £244.5m (Nielsen 23.03.19), the company said.

David White, marketing director at Accolade Wines said Malbec was seeing continued strong growth in the UK and successfully attracting new shoppers to the red wine category.

“Our target audience is very open to discovery and experimentation, and to satisfy consumer demand we have chosen to give MalbEcho Falls a more premium feel, with richer flavour cues and updated packaging to reflect that. The brand has built its success on spontaneity and a track record of bringing new and interesting products to market,” White said.

Echo Falls recently launched a Summer Berries Pink Gin and ventured into the Prosecco sector for the first time with ProsEcho Falls earlier this year.









