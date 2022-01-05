Subscriber login Close [x]
Accolade launches Wine On Tap (WOT)

By James Lawrence
Published:  05 January, 2022

Australian multinational Accolade has unveiled a new range of varietal wines packaged in large format sustainable boxes.

The new Vino Società range launches with two SKUs, a Sauvignon Blanc and Rosato. A Malbec wine will also launch later this year, RRP £16.

The 1.5L cardboard format offers value and convenience, with the boxes equivalent to 2 x 750ml bottles and sold in a fridge-friendly size. The packaging means the wine can stay fresh for up to six weeks after opening, ideal for consumers with a focus on moderation and portion-control.

Vino Società is carbon neutral and uses 80% lighter packaging versus two average industry glass bottles.

According to Nielsen, WOT is showing double digit growth in the UK market, fuelled by more at-home drinking occasions due to Covid-19 and product innovations, and now accounts for 5.2% (£350.3M) of the light wine category.

Tom Smith, marketing director for Europe at Accolade Wines, commented: “With Vino Società we are focused on transforming consumer perceptions around the quality of Wine On Tap wines and introducing new shoppers to category. We’ve chosen two key varietals for the initial launch with plans to expand the range in the months ahead.

“Under 35s currently under index on boxed wine spend, but as a demographic who value stylish products, which are less damaging to the environment, Vino Società addresses these needs and is the perfect opportunity to premiumise the category. Our consumer testing showed that over half of respondents would purchase Vino Società in addition to the alcohol they already buy, whilst Vino Società has the highest purchase intent amongst 20–34-year-olds.




