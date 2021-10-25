Aldi launches premium Winemasters’ Lot wines for festive season

By Angela Mount

Aldi is introducing a ‘super premium’ wine range, Winemasters’ Lot, in time for the festive season, to complement and build on their Specially Selected selection. The wines will be available from 8 November, available in stores and online.

The range includes Pouilly Fume at £10.99, Vacqueyras Blanc, at £9.99 and Barbaresco £17.99, together with Winemaster’s Lot Chateauneuf du Pape (£19.99). Aldi have also introduced an increased range of more esoteric wines, including a sparkling Nebbiolo, and Canadian Ice wine.

The launch comes in the wake of a marked change of trends in customer shopping habits. “There has been a huge growth in sales of more premium, and also lesser-known wines, as our customers become more confident in trying new and unknown wines, and as their interest grows,” said an Aldi spokesperson. “Through the pandemic, people have become more inquisitive, and are now entertaining more at home. They trust our brand, and have realised the great value for money, which Aldi can offer.”

The new range of wines also includes English Sparkling wine from Hampshire at £19.99, while Swiss Fendant and Gamay, plus Chinese red and white blends are added to the mix. Lebanese wine also enters the fold.

The increased range of Portuguese wines, under the Mimi Moutinho brand has slotted into the entry level range.

Top of the premium selection are a £34.99 Chassagne Montrachet, Chateau Moulinet Pomerol, at £24.99, and Fletchers 40-year-old Tawny port at £34.99.

“Customers trust us to deliver the best quality in all areas, at value for money prices, whilst learning to explore the more esoteric, such as our Skouras Agiorghitiko,” Aldi continued. “They are more willing to explore. The bottles have to stand out on shelf, whilst keeping our quality credentials. Our customers are looking to us increasingly for their special occasion wines.”

A spokesperson also stated, “Trusted suppliers are important to Aldi. We have built strong relationships with our key suppliers, especially over the last few years. They have supported us, and worked closely with us, especially through the pandemic. Blending and selection has not been easy from a distance, but we have a considerable new range, and our producers know what we are looking for and have delivered”.

Aldi have also introduced a range of festive spirits, which include an 18-year-old single malt whisky, and a 7-year-old Cassario Rum, together with a 23-carat gold flecked Clementine and blackberry liqueur.

Low and No alcohol is a rapidly developing sector at Aldi. Zerozecco is a zero alcohol sparkler from Germany at £2.49. The retailer has brought in an addition to their Haysmith’s gin range with a zero alcohol rhubarb and ginger gin alternative. A cucumber and mint variant will be launched in the Spring.

Following the move of UK wine chief Mike James to his role as global wine sourcing manager, the UK team is led by wine buyer Josh Heley, and Andy Maxwell, buyer for sparkling, fortified and spirits.

















