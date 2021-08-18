Maxim Schulte backs bottled cocktails

By Jo Gilbert

Top bartender Maxim Schulte has become the latest star in the quality bar and restaurant firmament to back pre-bottled cocktails, via a new partnership with LAIBA Beverages.

Schulte is the first to partner with LAIBA on a new line of limited edition bottled cocktails made in collaboration with the world’s best mixologists.

Formerly of The American Bar at The Savoy, Schulte is currently the head bartender at KOL Mezcaleria, London.

Bottled or ‘pre-batch’ cocktails are part of a growing sub-section of the market as bartenders inch closer to offering freshly-made bar quality cocktails via the ease and convenience of a bottled product.

According to Kantar Worldpanel, around 2.5 million people in the UK have drunk ready-to-serve cocktails since the start of 2020, with more bars buying in to both pre-batched and on-tap. Premium serves from the likes of World of Zing are used by high-end venues such as The Langham, while for the mainstream, Diageo is leading the way with its draught taps now in around 100 venues in the UK.

LAIBA’s first Special Edition #01 with Maxim Schulte includes three bottles of both the Oriental Reviver and the Piña Colada Old-Fashioned, a twist on two of Maxim Schulte’s top classic cocktail picks.

“My LAIBA Special Edition reflects my experience previously in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Macau, really showcasing Asian flavours and what they can do in a cocktail," he said.

The cocktails will be available to trade and consumers, and are made with “natural, fresh ingredients and no artificial additives”.

For much more on the ever-evolving world of mixology, see this month's edition of Harpers, which includes our new Cocktail Report 2021.














