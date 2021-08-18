Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Maxim Schulte backs bottled cocktails

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  18 August, 2021

Top bartender Maxim Schulte has become the latest star in the quality bar and restaurant firmament to back pre-bottled cocktails, via a new partnership with LAIBA Beverages.

Schulte is the first to partner with LAIBA on a new line of limited edition bottled cocktails made in collaboration with the world’s best mixologists.

Formerly of The American Bar at The Savoy, Schulte is currently the head bartender at KOL Mezcaleria, London.

Bottled or ‘pre-batch’ cocktails are part of a growing sub-section of the market as bartenders inch closer to offering freshly-made bar quality cocktails via the ease and convenience of a bottled product.

According to Kantar Worldpanel, around 2.5 million people in the UK have drunk ready-to-serve cocktails since the start of 2020, with more bars buying in to both pre-batched and on-tap. Premium serves from the likes of World of Zing are used by high-end venues such as The Langham, while for the mainstream, Diageo is leading the way with its draught taps now in around 100 venues in the UK.

LAIBA’s first Special Edition #01 with Maxim Schulte includes three bottles of both the Oriental Reviver and the Piña Colada Old-Fashioned, a twist on two of Maxim Schulte’s top classic cocktail picks.

“My LAIBA Special Edition reflects my experience previously in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Macau, really showcasing Asian flavours and what they can do in a cocktail," he said.

The cocktails will be available to trade and consumers, and are made with “natural, fresh ingredients and no artificial additives”.

For much more on the ever-evolving world of mixology, see this month’s edition of Harpers, which includes our new Cocktail Report 2021.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95