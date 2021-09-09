Subscriber login Close [x]
Masi wraps organic range in sustainable style

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 September, 2021

Italian wine producer Masi Estates has launched a new range of organic wines in 100% sustainable packaging to meet growing consumer concern over sustainability.

Developed to “address the increasing environmental concerns of millennial consumers”, the Fresco di Masi wines comprise an organic red blend and organic white blend made with a mix of indigenous and international varieties under the Verona IGT designation.

The plastic-free bottle comes in at 415g, using an Origine by Diam closure, also coming in at the lower end of the alcohol spectrum at 12% and 11.5% respectively, with the aim of delivering a fresh and approachable modern style.

The new wines will be available in the UK via Berkmann, forming part of the producer’s ongoing commitment to “prioritise sustainability and quality, from vine to bottle”.

“Masi is known the world over for its Amarone production and its constant innovation, so with Fresco di Masi, we wanted to set a new benchmark for the Veneto wines of tomorrow and create wines made with the simplicity of former times, but to today’s high-quality standards,” said Giacomo Boscaini, export manager at Masi Agricola.

“By championing authenticity and sustainability, stripping back the processes and minimising our intervention, we have created a wine for our times, with all the taste and excellence that consumers expect from Masi.”



